A trip through Wawa would be incomplete without posing for a photo with the Wawa Goose in front of the Visitors Information Centre. The current statue is actually the third goose to watch over Hwy 17, replacing the previous one which had begun to rust after 53 years of Wawa winters. There are two other big geese on the main road through town: see if you can spot them.

Why geese? Wawa is an Ojibwe word meaning 'wild goose.' The 1720s fur-trading post was so named because of the millions of geese that would rest by Lake Wawa during their seasonal migration.