Also known as Scenic High Falls, this 23m-high, 38m-wide waterfall on the Magpie River is 5km southwest of town. There is an interpretive walking trail and a picnic shelter with barbecue. Ask at the Visitors Information Centre for details of the 3km riverside Voyageur Hiking Trail leading south from here to Silver Falls, where the Magpie meets the Michipicoten near Michipicoten River Village.