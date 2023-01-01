Science North

After passing through a tunnel dug deep within the 2.5-billion-year-old Canadian Shield, work your way down through the spiral of exciting hands-on activities in this fantastic museum. Wander through a living butterfly garden, stargaze in the digital planetarium (adult/child $8/6) or fly away on a bush-plane simulator. Visiting exhibits and IMAX films change regularly.

The 'Play All Day Passport,' which includes entrance to visiting exhibits, IMAX films and other extras, costs $37 (children $31).

Footpaths lead along the shore of Ramsey Lake from here.