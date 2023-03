This pioneer log cabin 6km west of downtown is filled with relics from an era when settlers first arrived to survey the land. The two-story 19th-century cabin was moved to this spot, where the first dwelling in Copper Cliff once stood, to make way for a nearby mine.

It's oddly juxtaposed with the unmissable nearby smoke-spewing shaft, affectionately known as the 'Superstack', which emerges from what was once the world's largest smelter.