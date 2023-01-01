Grey Roots Museum & Archives

About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes. Interactive presentations focus on natural resources, climate and topography. Past exhibits have explored themes as diverse as Albertan dinosaurs and the history of the toilet. Admission includes access to Moreston Heritage Village (May to October only), a collection of 19th century buildings – a log cabin, barn, schoolhouse, sawmill – where volunteers dressed in 19th-century garb recreate village life in pioneer days.