Black History Cairn

Along a gurgling river in Harrison Park, this memorial pays tribute to Owen Sound's first black settlers, most of whom were escaped slaves from the US who sought freedom in Canada by following the Underground Railroad. The memorial itself integrates stones from the US, Canada and Africa and features historical placards.
21.58 MILES
This two-story museum gives an excellent overview of the region's history and heritage, including the importance of the Ojibwe people and the changes (and…
1.68 MILES
About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…
1.21 MILES
This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.
1.25 MILES
This gallery is named after Tom Thomson, who grew up near Owen Sound and whose intimate and smoldering portrayal of nature is said to have inspired the…
23.36 MILES
Chantry Island, just 2km off the shoreline, is home to a lonely 19th-century lighthouse and a sanctuary for migratory birds. The only way to reach the…
1.43 MILES
Hometown hero William Avery ('Billy') Bishop, Canada's notorious WWI flying ace, is honored here at his childhood home. Now the Billy Bishop Heritage…
