Black History Cairn

Bruce Peninsula

LoginSave

Along a gurgling river in Harrison Park, this memorial pays tribute to Owen Sound's first black settlers, most of whom were escaped slaves from the US who sought freedom in Canada by following the Underground Railroad. The memorial itself integrates stones from the US, Canada and Africa and features historical placards.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bruce County Museum

    Bruce County Museum

    21.58 MILES

    This two-story museum gives an excellent overview of the region's history and heritage, including the importance of the Ojibwe people and the changes (and…

  • Grey Roots Museum & Archives

    Grey Roots Museum & Archives

    1.68 MILES

    About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…

  • Owen Sound Farmers Market

    Owen Sound Farmers Market

    1.21 MILES

    This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.

  • Tom Thomson Art Gallery

    Tom Thomson Art Gallery

    1.25 MILES

    This gallery is named after Tom Thomson, who grew up near Owen Sound and whose intimate and smoldering portrayal of nature is said to have inspired the…

  • Chantry Island

    Chantry Island

    23.36 MILES

    Chantry Island, just 2km off the shoreline, is home to a lonely 19th-century lighthouse and a sanctuary for migratory birds. The only way to reach the…

  • Billy Bishop Heritage Museum

    Billy Bishop Heritage Museum

    1.43 MILES

    Hometown hero William Avery ('Billy') Bishop, Canada's notorious WWI flying ace, is honored here at his childhood home. Now the Billy Bishop Heritage…

View more attractions

Nearby Bruce Peninsula attractions

1. Owen Sound Farmers Market

1.21 MILES

This co-op of vendors is one of the oldest in Ontario. Expect the freshest produce, as well as maple syrup, soaps and baked goods.

2. Tom Thomson Art Gallery

1.25 MILES

This gallery is named after Tom Thomson, who grew up near Owen Sound and whose intimate and smoldering portrayal of nature is said to have inspired the…

3. Billy Bishop Heritage Museum

1.43 MILES

Hometown hero William Avery ('Billy') Bishop, Canada's notorious WWI flying ace, is honored here at his childhood home. Now the Billy Bishop Heritage…

4. Grey Roots Museum & Archives

1.68 MILES

About 8km south of town, this interesting museum highlights the region's rich pioneering history through displays about early settlers and local heroes…

5. Bruce County Museum

21.58 MILES

This two-story museum gives an excellent overview of the region's history and heritage, including the importance of the Ojibwe people and the changes (and…

6. Chantry Island

23.36 MILES

Chantry Island, just 2km off the shoreline, is home to a lonely 19th-century lighthouse and a sanctuary for migratory birds. The only way to reach the…