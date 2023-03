Built in 1885, this lighthouse at the end of the spit of land overlooking Liverpool harbor stands on the place where Frenchmen Pierre Dugua and Samuel de Champlain landed in 1604. Before the lighthouse was built, a privateer fort stood on the site to guard the harbor, hence the name.

There's now a pleasant seasonal cafe here, operated by the owners of Lane's Privateer Inn, and some small displays on the lighthouse's history.