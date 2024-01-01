In the town's former railway station, this compact museum features displays devoted to remembering the history of Antigonish and its residents.
Antigonish Heritage Museum
Nova Scotia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Celtic Music Interpretive Centre
29.35 MILES
This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…
0.96 MILES
The attractive campus of 125-year-old St Francis Xavier University makes for an interesting stroll. The Hall of the Clans is on the 3rd floor of the old…
17.6 MILES
This handsome, scarlet-topped 110m lighthouse atop Cape George Point overlooks the calm waters of St Georges Bay. The present light (the third) was built…
Ballantyne's Cove Tuna Interpretive Centre
16.43 MILES
This cute interpretive center has features, displays and commentaries on tuna as a species and the local tuna-fishing industry. You're in luck if the…
13.25 MILES
This small provincial park just off the highway has a fine sandy beach good for swimming and beachcombing.
0.73 MILES
The area's Catholic cathedral, completed in 1874, is a fine example of Canadian Romanesque architecture.
28.36 MILES
The town museum, run by the Guysborough Historical Society, displays artifacts related to early farming and housekeeping in the region.
