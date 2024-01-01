Antigonish Heritage Museum

Nova Scotia

In the town's former railway station, this compact museum features displays devoted to remembering the history of Antigonish and its residents.

Nearby Nova Scotia attractions

1. St Ninian's Cathedral

0.73 MILES

The area's Catholic cathedral, completed in 1874, is a fine example of Canadian Romanesque architecture.

2. St Francis Xavier University

0.96 MILES

The attractive campus of 125-year-old St Francis Xavier University makes for an interesting stroll. The Hall of the Clans is on the 3rd floor of the old…

3. Arisaig Provincial Park

13.25 MILES

This small provincial park just off the highway has a fine sandy beach good for swimming and beachcombing.

5. Cape George Point Lighthouse

17.6 MILES

This handsome, scarlet-topped 110m lighthouse atop Cape George Point overlooks the calm waters of St Georges Bay. The present light (the third) was built…

6. Old Court House Museum

28.36 MILES

The town museum, run by the Guysborough Historical Society, displays artifacts related to early farming and housekeeping in the region.

7. Celtic Music Interpretive Centre

29.35 MILES

This well-run center is one of the region's best places to experience Celtic music. The main exhibit room explores the origins and styles of the local…