Railway Heritage Centre

Western Newfoundland

LoginSave

The center has two things going on. One is a museum stuffed with shipwreck artifacts. Its showpiece is the astrolabe, a striking brass navigational instrument made in Portugal in 1628. The device is in remarkable condition and is one of only about three dozen that exist in the world. Restored railway cars are the center's other drawcard.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Rose Blanche Lighthouse

    Rose Blanche Lighthouse

    21.97 MILES

    Built in 1873, this is the last remaining granite lighthouse on the Atlantic seaboard. It's a slate-grey, rugged beauty, overlooking a stormy coast that…

  • Grand Bay West Beach

    Grand Bay West Beach

    0.9 MILES

    Located a short distance west of town, the long shore is backed by grassy dunes, which are breeding grounds for the endangered piping plover. The Grand…

  • Cape Ray Lighthouse

    Cape Ray Lighthouse

    6.85 MILES

    After the original 1871 lighthouse was struck by lightning and burned in 1885, it was replaced by the current version. The compound has artifacts from the…

  • Scott's Cove Park

    Scott's Cove Park

    1.45 MILES

    This park, with its restored boardwalk, candy-colored snack shacks and boat-shaped amphitheater, is the place to mingle with townsfolk and listen to live…

View more attractions

Nearby Western Newfoundland attractions

1. Grand Bay West Beach

0.9 MILES

Located a short distance west of town, the long shore is backed by grassy dunes, which are breeding grounds for the endangered piping plover. The Grand…

2. Scott's Cove Park

1.45 MILES

This park, with its restored boardwalk, candy-colored snack shacks and boat-shaped amphitheater, is the place to mingle with townsfolk and listen to live…

4. Cape Ray Lighthouse

6.85 MILES

After the original 1871 lighthouse was struck by lightning and burned in 1885, it was replaced by the current version. The compound has artifacts from the…

5. Rose Blanche Lighthouse

21.97 MILES

Built in 1873, this is the last remaining granite lighthouse on the Atlantic seaboard. It's a slate-grey, rugged beauty, overlooking a stormy coast that…