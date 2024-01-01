Queens County Court House Museum

New Brunswick

LoginSave

Built in 1836, this impressive building has original furnishings and 22ft ceilings. Learn about some of the more interesting cases heard here from well-versed staff.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Beaverbrook Art Gallery

    Beaverbrook Art Gallery

    26.4 MILES

    This excellent gallery was a gift to the town from Lord Beaverbrook. The exceptional collection includes works by international heavyweights and is well…

  • Officers' Square

    Officers' Square

    26.59 MILES

    Once the military parade ground, the Garrison District's Officers' Sq now hosts a full-uniform changing-of-the-guard ceremony in summertime. The…

  • Barracks Square

    Barracks Square

    26.69 MILES

    Once the home of 18th-century garrison guards, the Barracks are now home to New Brunswick College of Craft & Design. The open-air basement arches around…

  • New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame

    New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame

    26.68 MILES

    Housed in the 19th-century customs office, this museum and gallery celebrates the province's star teams and athletic achievements. Learn about local…

  • Fredericton Region Museum

    Fredericton Region Museum

    26.65 MILES

    What this museum lacks in gloss, it makes up for in care and some serious creativity. Housed in the 19th-century officers' quarters on the western side of…

  • Government House

    Government House

    27.45 MILES

    This magnificent sandstone palace was erected for the British governor in 1826. The representative of the queen moved out in 1893 after the province…

  • New Brunswick Legislative Building

    New Brunswick Legislative Building

    26.4 MILES

    Following a fire that destroyed the original Provincial Hall, the impressive stone Legislative Building opened its doors to New Brunswick's Provincial…

  • Christ Church Cathedral

    Christ Church Cathedral

    26.28 MILES

    Built in 1853, this cathedral is a fine early example of 19th-century Gothic Revival style and has exquisite stained glass. It was modeled after St Mary's…

View more attractions

Nearby New Brunswick attractions

1. New Brunswick Internment Camp Museum

20.18 MILES

This small museum run by volunteers gives you a glimpse into the lives of prisoners held in the Maritime's only wartime internment camp, 14km west of here…

2. Christ Church Cathedral

26.28 MILES

Built in 1853, this cathedral is a fine early example of 19th-century Gothic Revival style and has exquisite stained glass. It was modeled after St Mary's…

3. Beaverbrook Art Gallery

26.4 MILES

This excellent gallery was a gift to the town from Lord Beaverbrook. The exceptional collection includes works by international heavyweights and is well…

4. New Brunswick Legislative Building

26.4 MILES

Following a fire that destroyed the original Provincial Hall, the impressive stone Legislative Building opened its doors to New Brunswick's Provincial…

5. Officers' Square

26.59 MILES

Once the military parade ground, the Garrison District's Officers' Sq now hosts a full-uniform changing-of-the-guard ceremony in summertime. The…

6. Fredericton Region Museum

26.65 MILES

What this museum lacks in gloss, it makes up for in care and some serious creativity. Housed in the 19th-century officers' quarters on the western side of…

7. New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame

26.68 MILES

Housed in the 19th-century customs office, this museum and gallery celebrates the province's star teams and athletic achievements. Learn about local…

8. Barracks Square

26.69 MILES

Once the home of 18th-century garrison guards, the Barracks are now home to New Brunswick College of Craft & Design. The open-air basement arches around…