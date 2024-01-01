Queens County Court House Museum

Built in 1836, this impressive building has original furnishings and 22ft ceilings. Learn about some of the more interesting cases heard here from well-versed staff.
26.4 MILES
This excellent gallery was a gift to the town from Lord Beaverbrook. The exceptional collection includes works by international heavyweights and is well…
26.59 MILES
Once the military parade ground, the Garrison District's Officers' Sq now hosts a full-uniform changing-of-the-guard ceremony in summertime. The…
26.69 MILES
Once the home of 18th-century garrison guards, the Barracks are now home to New Brunswick College of Craft & Design. The open-air basement arches around…
New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame
26.68 MILES
Housed in the 19th-century customs office, this museum and gallery celebrates the province's star teams and athletic achievements. Learn about local…
26.65 MILES
What this museum lacks in gloss, it makes up for in care and some serious creativity. Housed in the 19th-century officers' quarters on the western side of…
27.45 MILES
This magnificent sandstone palace was erected for the British governor in 1826. The representative of the queen moved out in 1893 after the province…
New Brunswick Legislative Building
26.4 MILES
Following a fire that destroyed the original Provincial Hall, the impressive stone Legislative Building opened its doors to New Brunswick's Provincial…
26.28 MILES
Built in 1853, this cathedral is a fine early example of 19th-century Gothic Revival style and has exquisite stained glass. It was modeled after St Mary's…
