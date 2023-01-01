Drop by the town of Terrace Bay (www.terracebay.ca) and catch a boat (return from $165 each with four people) 13km to this outstanding archipelago, which is possibly the remains of an ancient meteorite. The islands are home to snowshoe hare and one of the world's largest herds of woodland caribou, as well as forested inlets for kayaking explorations. Naturally Superior Adventures runs five-day kayaking expeditions here ($1950).

There are no visitor facilities on the island, and as Slate Islands is crown land, Canadian citizens and residents are allowed to camp up to 21 days free of charge. If you are not a Canadian resident, you are supposed to buy a camping permit at any ServiceOntario government office.