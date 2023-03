Rocky Neys Provincial Park, 26km west of Marathon, has craggy beaches, furry caribou, short hiking trails (1km to 4.5km), and sunsets that make for a perfect Kodak moment. Lawren Harris of the Group of Seven painted here, and at the park's visitor centre, 2.5km from Hwy 17, you can see a model of its bygone WWII prisoner of war camp.

Canoe rental (four hours $20) and camping (tent sites without hookups for up to six people $37) are available at the visitor centre.