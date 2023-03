It's been a long drive, but you've made it to one of Canada's finest stretches of white sandy beach and, if you time it right, you might have it all to yourself. In summer, that won't be the case, but you can find relative solitude on 3.5km- to 14km-long hiking trails. Be sure to reserve one of the 300-plus campsites in advance (tent site without hookup from $41.25), or just stop by for a swim.