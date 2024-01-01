This series of powerful waterfalls, 55km north of Sault Ste Marie on the side of Hwy 17, are at their best in spring when the volume of melting snow turns their otherwise steady flow into a thunderous roar. You will see them from the highway, and you can park on the south side of the bridge over the Chippewa River for a closer look.
Chippewa Falls
Northern Ontario
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.75 MILES
Sault Ste Marie is best known for its locks that raise and lower 1000ft-long freighters between the different lake levels. The downtown visitor center…
Sault Ste Marie Canal National Historic Site
28.95 MILES
On the Canadian side of St Mary's River, follow the 2.2km Attikamek walking trail around South St Mary's Island to see this canal dating from 1895, once…
27.38 MILES
Beyond the town of Paradise is this fascinating museum, where the intriguing displays include items trawled up from sunken ships. Dozens of vessels –…
Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre
29.69 MILES
A visit to the Soo's most dynamic and kid-friendly museum is a great way to get a sense of how Northern Ontario works: bush planes are crucial to remote…
13.36 MILES
It's been a long drive, but you've made it to one of Canada's finest stretches of white sandy beach and, if you time it right, you might have it all to…
29.47 MILES
Occupying the old post office dating from 1906, this three-story museum is a tribute to the early 1900s, detailing the town's history from several…
29.59 MILES
Behind the library, this gallery has a permanent collection and seasonal exhibitions to inspire Group of Seven–themed trips along Lake Superior…
6.17 MILES
Heading north from Sault Ste Marie on Hwy 17 for about 40km, look for a left-hand turn to 'Harmony Beach Road,' to reach this popular summer swimming spot…
Nearby Northern Ontario attractions
6.17 MILES
Heading north from Sault Ste Marie on Hwy 17 for about 40km, look for a left-hand turn to 'Harmony Beach Road,' to reach this popular summer swimming spot…
2. Pancake Bay Provincial Park
13.36 MILES
It's been a long drive, but you've made it to one of Canada's finest stretches of white sandy beach and, if you time it right, you might have it all to…
3. Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum
27.38 MILES
Beyond the town of Paradise is this fascinating museum, where the intriguing displays include items trawled up from sunken ships. Dozens of vessels –…
4. Sault Ste Marie Canal National Historic Site
28.95 MILES
On the Canadian side of St Mary's River, follow the 2.2km Attikamek walking trail around South St Mary's Island to see this canal dating from 1895, once…
29.47 MILES
Occupying the old post office dating from 1906, this three-story museum is a tribute to the early 1900s, detailing the town's history from several…
29.59 MILES
Behind the library, this gallery has a permanent collection and seasonal exhibitions to inspire Group of Seven–themed trips along Lake Superior…
7. Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre
29.69 MILES
A visit to the Soo's most dynamic and kid-friendly museum is a great way to get a sense of how Northern Ontario works: bush planes are crucial to remote…
29.75 MILES
Sault Ste Marie is best known for its locks that raise and lower 1000ft-long freighters between the different lake levels. The downtown visitor center…