Chippewa Falls

Northern Ontario

This series of powerful waterfalls, 55km north of Sault Ste Marie on the side of Hwy 17, are at their best in spring when the volume of melting snow turns their otherwise steady flow into a thunderous roar. You will see them from the highway, and you can park on the south side of the bridge over the Chippewa River for a closer look.

