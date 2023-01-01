Ècomusée de la Mi-Carême

The Catholic tradition of Carnival – a period of masking and celebration before the austere fasting of Lent – has many incarnations around the world, such as Carnival in Rio and Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Canadian Acadians, including residents of the Îles de la Madeleine, celebrate a version known as Mi-Carême. Come to this museum to see masks, costumes and other artifacts of this fascinating community celebration, which remains little known to outsiders.