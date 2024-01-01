Veterans Museum & Memorial Park

Honoring island citizens who lost their lives in WWII, this museum displays relics including 19th-century sailors' tombstones from Île Brion, 16km north – now an ecological reserve with 140 species of bird and interesting vegetation. Other relics include badges, letters home and soldiers' keepsakes.
