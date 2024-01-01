Veterans Museum & Memorial Park

Îles de la Madeleine

LoginSave

Honoring island citizens who lost their lives in WWII, this museum displays relics including 19th-century sailors' tombstones from Île Brion, 16km north – now an ecological reserve with 140 species of bird and interesting vegetation. Other relics include badges, letters home and soldiers' keepsakes.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • St-Pierre-de-la-Vernière

    St-Pierre-de-la-Vernière

    24.3 MILES

    Built in 1876, this handsome white church has a checkered history – it's been struck by lightning several times. Locals like to point out that most of the…

  • Ècomusée de la Mi-Carême

    Ècomusée de la Mi-Carême

    22.74 MILES

    The Catholic tradition of Carnival – a period of masking and celebration before the austere fasting of Lent – has many incarnations around the world, such…

  • Plage de la Grande Échouerie

    Plage de la Grande Échouerie

    3.65 MILES

    Between Pointe de la Grosse Île and Old Harry, the wetlands of the 684-hectare East Point National Wildlife Reserve have the archipelago's most impressive…

  • Le Fumoir d'Antan

    Le Fumoir d'Antan

    19.04 MILES

    Three generations of the Arseneau family have smoked herring at this traditional smokehouse, where you can learn about the process and taste the goods…

  • Sandy Hook

    Sandy Hook

    28.55 MILES

    This huge, 12km stretch of windswept sand, accessible via Chemin du Sable, pretty much feels like the edge of the world. Be careful if you swim here, as…

  • Musée de la Mer

    Musée de la Mer

    28.26 MILES

    This thoughtful little museum covers Madelinot history, from Jacques Cartier's impressions of walruses to photographic exhibitions on the modern-day seal…

  • Butte Ronde

    Butte Ronde

    18.4 MILES

    A short climb from the car park on Chemin des Échoueries near Cap Alright, the cross-topped Butte Ronde has wonderful views of the lumpy coastline.

  • Little Red Schoolhouse

    Little Red Schoolhouse

    0.03 MILES

    This is the main museum for CAMI (Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders). It's a repository of historical artifacts and antiques, curated and…

View more attractions

Nearby Îles de la Madeleine attractions

1. Little Red Schoolhouse

0.03 MILES

This is the main museum for CAMI (Council for Anglophone Magdalen Islanders). It's a repository of historical artifacts and antiques, curated and…

2. Seal Interpretation Center

2.13 MILES

This museum delves into the biology and behavior of seals and explores their cultural significance to the islands, giving particular attention to the…

3. Church of the Holy Trinity

3.45 MILES

Built in 1925, this Anglican church includes a stained-glass window that depicts Jesus clad in a woolen jumper and boots and saying, 'Come with me and I…

4. Plage de la Grande Échouerie

3.65 MILES

Between Pointe de la Grosse Île and Old Harry, the wetlands of the 684-hectare East Point National Wildlife Reserve have the archipelago's most impressive…

5. Centre d'Interprétation Mines Seleine

4.71 MILES

At the end of a windswept sandbank, the island's industrial salt mine – one of the earliest economic engines of settlement – excavates at a depth of 300m…

6. Butte Ronde

18.4 MILES

A short climb from the car park on Chemin des Échoueries near Cap Alright, the cross-topped Butte Ronde has wonderful views of the lumpy coastline.

7. Le Fumoir d'Antan

19.04 MILES

Three generations of the Arseneau family have smoked herring at this traditional smokehouse, where you can learn about the process and taste the goods…

8. Ècomusée de la Mi-Carême

22.74 MILES

The Catholic tradition of Carnival – a period of masking and celebration before the austere fasting of Lent – has many incarnations around the world, such…