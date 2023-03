Edmundston is the eastern terminus of the Petis Témis Interprovincial Linear Park, a 134km cycling and hiking trail between Edmundston and Rivière-du-Loup, Québec. It follows an old railbed along the Madawaska River and the shores of Lake Témiscouata, passing by several small villages and campgrounds along the way. Mountain bikers can hit the 45km of singletrack mountain-bike trails in the surrounding Appalachian mountain range.