Halfway between the Québec border and Edmundston in the small community of St-Jacques is the peaceful, 7-hectare New Brunswick Botanical Garden. Paths wind through rose and alpine gardens, over flowery brooks, past the chicken coup and to the unusual Celestial Garden. There are 80,000 plants here along with artists-in-residence who display their creations throughout the garden and work in small pavilions for you to observe. The cafe here has a fantastic menu and is a popular lunch spot for locals.