Taylor Head Provincial Park

A little-known scenic highlight of Nova Scotia, this spectacular park encompasses a peninsula jutting 6.5km into the Atlantic. On one side is a long, very fine, sandy beach fronting a protected bay. Some 17km of hiking trails cut through the spruce and fir forests. The Headland Trail is the longest at 8km round-trip and follows the rugged coastline to scenic views at Taylor Head. The shorter Bob Bluff Trail is a 3km round-trip hike to a bluff with good views.

In spring you'll see colorful wildflowers, and this is a great bird-watching area. Pack a picnic and plan to spend a full day hiking, lounging and – if you can brave the cool water – swimming.