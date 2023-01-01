Memory Lane Heritage Village

A 20-minute drive from Tangier, this place is an outstanding example of how a community can work together to preserve its history. It recreates a 1940s Eastern Shore village in a series of lovingly relocated and restored buildings, chock-full of hands-on antiques, as if frozen in time. You'll find vintage cars, a farmstead with animals (great for kids), a schoolhouse, a church, a miner's hut, a blacksmithery, shipbuilding shops and so much more. A must for history buffs of any kind.

From 11:30am to 3pm, 1940s-style chow is served in the cookhouse.