Mt Revelstoke National Park

Grand in beauty if not in size, this 260-sq-km national park, just northeast of its namesake town, is a vision of peaks and valleys – many all but untrodden.

There are several good hiking trails from the summit. To overnight in the wild, you must have a Wilderness Pass camping permit ($10, in addition to your park pass), available from Parks Canada Revelstoke Office or Rogers Pass Centre inside Glacier National Park.

Both centers also have excellent hiking info on trails long and short; don't miss the 30-minute Skunk Cabbage Trail.

From the 2223m summit of Mt Revelstoke, the views of the mountains and the Columbia River valley are excellent. To ascend, take the 26km Meadows in the Sky Parkway, 1.5km east of Revelstoke off the Trans-Canada Hwy (Hwy 1). Open after the thaw, from 9am to 5pm mid-May to mid-October, this paved road winds through lush cedar forests and alpine meadows and ends at Balsam Lake, within 2km of the peak. From here, walk to the top or take the free shuttle.