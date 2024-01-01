Powell River Museum

British Columbia

LoginSave

The history of Powell River is illuminated at this local-focused little museum near Willingdon Beach. But it's not all about logging, pioneer days and the rise of the mill, the First Nations have an even longer hold on this region and you can find out a little more about it via the exhibits here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cumberland Museum

    Cumberland Museum

    27.44 MILES

    A wonderfully quirky museum located on a row of false-fronted buildings that looks like a Dodge City movie set, with evocative exhibits on the area's…

  • Patricia Theatre

    Patricia Theatre

    2.23 MILES

    Canada's oldest continually operating movie house, this 1928 landmark (the second edition of an original constructed in 1913) still serves up first-run,…

View more attractions

Nearby British Columbia attractions

1. Patricia Theatre

2.23 MILES

Canada's oldest continually operating movie house, this 1928 landmark (the second edition of an original constructed in 1913) still serves up first-run,…

3. Cumberland Museum

27.44 MILES

A wonderfully quirky museum located on a row of false-fronted buildings that looks like a Dodge City movie set, with evocative exhibits on the area's…