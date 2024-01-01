Powell River Museum

The history of Powell River is illuminated at this local-focused little museum near Willingdon Beach. But it's not all about logging, pioneer days and the rise of the mill, the First Nations have an even longer hold on this region and you can find out a little more about it via the exhibits here.
