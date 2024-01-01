Port McNeill & District Museum

Vancouver Island

Trace the town's logging and First Nations history in a handsome gabled log building that's a short walk from the waterfront.

  • U'mista Cultural Centre

    U'mista Cultural Centre

    6.5 MILES

    This must-see longhouse-like facility proudly displays dozens of culturally priceless Kwakwaka'wakw artifacts confiscated when potlatch ceremonies were…

  • Whale Interpretive Centre

    Whale Interpretive Centre

    11.58 MILES

    This unique, beautifully rustic barn-like museum is bristling with hands-on artifacts and artfully displayed skeletons of cougars and sea otters, but the…

  • Ecological Park

    Ecological Park

    7.19 MILES

    A big draw on tiny Cormorant Island, this hidden nature park consists of a small marsh guarded by a clutch of starkly beautiful dead trees (most of them…

  • Storey Beach

    Storey Beach

    16.52 MILES

    If you haven’t got time to hit the epic beaches of Cape Scott, decamp to this closer-to-town option mixing urban comforts (picnic tables and parking) with…

  • Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre

    Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre

    18.82 MILES

    Bring your kids and they'll learn all about the salmon lifecycle at this off-the-beaten-path hatchery attraction. Besides lots of hands-on action (as well…

  • Culture Shock Interactive Gallery

    Culture Shock Interactive Gallery

    6.99 MILES

    This diminutive gallery shop sells contemporary First Nations crafts, T-shirts and jewelry, all made in and around BC. There's a coffee shack alongside if…

