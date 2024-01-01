Trace the town's logging and First Nations history in a handsome gabled log building that's a short walk from the waterfront.
Port McNeill & District Museum
Vancouver Island
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.5 MILES
This must-see longhouse-like facility proudly displays dozens of culturally priceless Kwakwaka'wakw artifacts confiscated when potlatch ceremonies were…
11.58 MILES
This unique, beautifully rustic barn-like museum is bristling with hands-on artifacts and artfully displayed skeletons of cougars and sea otters, but the…
7.19 MILES
A big draw on tiny Cormorant Island, this hidden nature park consists of a small marsh guarded by a clutch of starkly beautiful dead trees (most of them…
16.52 MILES
If you haven’t got time to hit the epic beaches of Cape Scott, decamp to this closer-to-town option mixing urban comforts (picnic tables and parking) with…
Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre
18.82 MILES
Bring your kids and they'll learn all about the salmon lifecycle at this off-the-beaten-path hatchery attraction. Besides lots of hands-on action (as well…
Culture Shock Interactive Gallery
6.99 MILES
This diminutive gallery shop sells contemporary First Nations crafts, T-shirts and jewelry, all made in and around BC. There's a coffee shack alongside if…
