About 8km west of town on Hwy 3, look for Spotted Lake, a weird natural phenomenon that once would have made a kitschy roadside attraction. In the hot summer sun, the lake's water begins to evaporate, causing its high mineral content to crystallize and leave white-rimmed circles of green on the water.
Spotted Lake
Okanagan Valley
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.36 MILES
Back when the best way to get around inland BC was by boat, the SS Sicamous hauled passengers and freight on Okanagan Lake from 1914 to 1936. Now the boat…
2.89 MILES
Recently rebranded to Rust Wine Co, these guys produce excellent whites, reds and rosé, though it's best known for the Zinfandel. Breathtaking views in…
4.72 MILES
Has a sweeping location, a great new tasting room and is known for its reds, especially its richly flavored Cabernet Franc. The winery's Terrafina…
4.96 MILES
How can you go wrong when your Nostalgia Series includes the Boogie Woogie White, Pink Cadillac and Rockabilly Red? Head to Oliver Twist for some fun with…
2.72 MILES
Hear the rattle of a snake and the songs of birds at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 3km north of town, where interpretive kiosks along raised boardwalks…
24.34 MILES
Propelled by the dry weather and compact gneiss rock, climbers from all over the world come to this park to enjoy climbing on more than 400 bolted routes…
14.99 MILES
This lakeside park has a 300m boardwalk for viewing oodles of birds, bighorn sheep, mountain goats and some of the 14 species of bat. You can also hike to…
2.24 MILES
Wine with an eco-accent that includes organic farm techniques; try the Syrah. Other award-winners include the Cabernet Franc and Meritage. This Golden…
Nearby Okanagan Valley attractions
1.01 MILES
All wined out? Stop on the side of Hwy 97 at this family roadside place for a free tasting of their excellent cider. Our pick: the Red Roof Apple Cider (…
2. Paltinum Bench Estate Winery
2.08 MILES
Excellent wines, but what sets these guys apart is that they also have an artisan bread business on-site and tastings are pairings of breads and wines…
3. Burrowing Owl Estate Winery
2.24 MILES
Wine with an eco-accent that includes organic farm techniques; try the Syrah. Other award-winners include the Cabernet Franc and Meritage. This Golden…
2.34 MILES
The tasting room here is an arresting vision of glass and metal, with deeply shaded patios for sunset tippling. Besides vintages such as Viognier, there…
2.72 MILES
Hear the rattle of a snake and the songs of birds at the Osoyoos Desert Centre, 3km north of town, where interpretive kiosks along raised boardwalks…
2.89 MILES
Recently rebranded to Rust Wine Co, these guys produce excellent whites, reds and rosé, though it's best known for the Zinfandel. Breathtaking views in…
2.95 MILES
Making a big splash at its Coyote Bowl vineyards, especially with its full-bodied, luscious Syrahs. Also home to the Lost Inhibitions label, which…
3.52 MILES
Its very drinkable reds (Pinot Noir) and whites (Chenin Blanc) win plaudits. The no-frills vibe extends to its picnic tables with gorgeous views and the…