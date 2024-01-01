Spotted Lake

Okanagan Valley

About 8km west of town on Hwy 3, look for Spotted Lake, a weird natural phenomenon that once would have made a kitschy roadside attraction. In the hot summer sun, the lake's water begins to evaporate, causing its high mineral content to crystallize and leave white-rimmed circles of green on the water.

