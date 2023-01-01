Stein Valley Nlaka'pamux Heritage Park

This ecologically diverse park is co-managed by BC Parks and the Lytton First Nation. It offers some excellent long-distance hiking through dry valleys and snow-clad peaks amid one of the best-preserved watersheds in lower BC. The main trail head is on the west side of the Fraser River by Lytton, accessed via the free Lytton Ferry. After disembarking the ferry, follow the road to the right for 5km to Stein Valley Rd. Vehicles are not allowed in the park.