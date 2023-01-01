The Kilby Historic Site is a popular lure for history-minded visitors. You'll find a museum and many reminders of the clapboard buildings that once colored this community. It was once (briefly) a thriving mill town called Harrison Mills, but became a sleepy farming community after the mills moved west in the 1920s.

The former local store is the nexus of the extensive museum which also includes an erstwhile hotel filled with exhibition rooms. The site is located at the confluence of the Fraser and Harrison Rivers just north of Chilliwack, roughly 100km east of Vancouver.