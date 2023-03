This 708-sq-km provincial park, 30km southeast of Hope, is a hint of bigger – much bigger – things to come as you head east away from the farmlands of the Lower Mainland towards the Rocky Mountains. It packs in a lot: dry valleys, dark mountainous forests roiling rivers and alpine meadows. The park makes a good pause along Hwy 3, but don't expect solitude, as there are scores of folk from the burgs west seeking the same thing.