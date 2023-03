Tiny (8-sq-km) Raft Cove lies south of much larger Cape Scott Provincial Park in Vancouver Island's northwest corner. A short 2km trail brings you to the wide, crescent beach and to the beautiful lagoons of Raft Cove. You're likely to have the entire 1.3km expanse to yourself, although anti-social surfers come here for some splendid isolation on the waves.

To reach the park, take the Cape Scott road out of Port Hardy before turning left on Ronning Main. Continue for 25km to the parking lot.