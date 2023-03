Permanent displays tell the story of the river valley and coulee, while temporary exhibits focus on bats, bees and the like. Check out Taco Charlie, the tiger salamander, or wander upstairs and see the living roof – in summer, it's filled with blooms. The surrounding trails give you the opportunity to see long-eared and great horned owls and plenty of porcupines sleeping in the trees.

Pick up a map for the self-guided Coulee Climb tour.