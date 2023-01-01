Inside expansive Indian Battle Park, bizarrely named Fort Whoop-Up, now managed by the Galt Museum, is a replica of Alberta's largest and most notorious illegal-whiskey trading post. Around 25 of these outposts were set up in the province between 1869 and 1874 for trading whiskey, guns, ammunition and blankets for buffalo hides and furs from the Blackfoot tribes. Get lucky and you may see deer, pheasants or even porcupines wandering the grounds.

Among a variety of fun attractions, there's a dinner theater (per person $80), 'Trader Tales' and wagon rides for kids, and an animal 'experience' where you can get up close to some of the area's wildlife, such as birds of prey or rescue animals.