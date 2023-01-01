You can really get away from it all at this lush, elevated park a three-hour drive southwest of Phnom Penh. Winding trails lead through pine forests to cascading wet-season waterfalls and cliffs with amazing views of the Cardamom Mountains, and there’s some great mountain biking to be done if you’re feeling adventurous.

Up in the actual national park, 675m above the plains, you'll find myriad walking trails and dirt roads that lead to small waterfalls, lakes, wats and abandoned buildings, but you'll need a map or a guide to navigate them.

The easiest way to get to Kirirom National Park is via a rental motorbike from Phnom Penh or by chartering a share taxi for a day trip, which will cost in the region of US$80 round trip.