Phnom Khieu Waterfall

Phnom Khieu is the most accessible of the numerous waterfalls dropping out of the Cardamoms south of Pailin, and has water year-round. To get here, turn right off NH57 1.5km east of Wat Phnom Yat, then proceed 5km on a rough road (which gets dodgy in the rainy season). From the entrance, cross the small river via the dirt road and walk about 3km to the falls.

The area's other waterfalls are more difficult to access due to being at their most impressive during the rainy season, when the roads are often impassable. Getting to the more remote falls is risky because of the lingering presence of landmines.