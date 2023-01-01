This park is one of the largest protected areas in Cambodia, stretching for 3325 sq km east to Vietnam, north to Laos and west to Stung Treng Province. Virachey has one of the more organised ecotourism programs in Cambodia, focusing on small-scale culture, nature and adventure trekking. The program aims to involve and benefit local minority communities. All treks into the park must be arranged through the Virachey National Park Eco-Tourism Information Centre in Ban Lung.

This office offers two- to eight-day treks led by English-speaking rangers. The signature trek is the six-day, five-night Phnom Veal Thom Wilderness Trek, while one- and two-night treks are also available in the park. Prices for all treks include transport by moto (motorcycle taxi) to the trailhead, park admission, food, guides, porters, hammocks and boat transport. Per-person prices drop the larger the group.