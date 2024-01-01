Regional Art Gallery

Bulgaria

This art museum is housed in an elegant former military club on the southern edge of the city's riverside park. On display are some 1300 works of famous Bulgarian and foreign artists, arranged according to medium: graphics, painting and sculpture. The gallery is named after Bulgarian painter Nikola Petrov.

