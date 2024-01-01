This art museum is housed in an elegant former military club on the southern edge of the city's riverside park. On display are some 1300 works of famous Bulgarian and foreign artists, arranged according to medium: graphics, painting and sculpture. The gallery is named after Bulgarian painter Nikola Petrov.
Regional Art Gallery
Bulgaria
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.65 MILES
At the northern end of the park lining the Danube, the marvellously intact Baba Vida Fortress is a 17th-century Turkish upgrade of 10th-century Bulgarian…
0.31 MILES
Inside the former Turkish police station, located in the central part of the city, this museum holds a scrappy collection of neolithic flints, Roman…
0.25 MILES
Vidin’s cathedral is considered to be the country's second biggest, after the Aleksander Nevski Cathedral in Sofia, and dates from the late 19th century…
Nearby Bulgaria attractions
0.25 MILES
Vidin’s cathedral is considered to be the country's second biggest, after the Aleksander Nevski Cathedral in Sofia, and dates from the late 19th century…
0.31 MILES
Inside the former Turkish police station, located in the central part of the city, this museum holds a scrappy collection of neolithic flints, Roman…
0.65 MILES
At the northern end of the park lining the Danube, the marvellously intact Baba Vida Fortress is a 17th-century Turkish upgrade of 10th-century Bulgarian…