Centro de Visitantes

Rio de Janeiro State

Revamped to celebrate Itatiaia's 80th anniversary in 2017, this visitors center, 5km uphill from the lower entrance, houses exhibits about the biology and natural history of Brazil's oldest national park. A Portuguese-language video with English subtitles introduces Itatiaia's many ecosystems, waterfalls, trails and shelters. Other attractions include a huge scale model of the park, a one-room display on the history of local mountaineering and a natural history museum with dioramas featuring Itatiaia's wealth of mammals, birds, butterflies and insects.

