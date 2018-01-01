Welcome to Parque Nacional do Itatiaia

Established in 1937, Parque Nacional do Itatiaia is Brazil’s oldest national park, and one of its most ruggedly beautiful. Its lush, dark foliage contains more than 400 species of native bird and is also home to monkeys and sloths. Divided into upper and lower sections, the park features lakes, rivers, waterfalls, alpine meadows and primary and secondary Atlantic rainforests.

