The extremely worthwhile Tamar Project station, designed to protect endangered sea turtles, is located on the beach next to the church and lighthouse.

Of the 18 stations run in Bahia by the nonprofit organization Projeto Tamar, the name is an abbreviation for the Portuguese word for sea turtle, tartaruga marinha, the Praia do Forte station is perhaps the most impressive, exhibiting pools with marine turtles of various sizes and species, as well as urchins, eels and other sea life.