Museu de Porto Seguro

Porto Seguro

Housed in the former Câmara Municipal (Town Council), the Museu de Porto Seguro contains exhibits on Brazil’s early settlement, with rooms dedicated to exploration and colonial life; even more interesting are the museum’s exhibits on indigenous life, including films covering important rites and celebrations.

  • Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento

    Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento

    0.22 MILES

    Down by the beach, just north of town, the Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento is a worthwhile stop. The park features a replica of the Portuguese ship…

  • Cidade Histórica

    Cidade Histórica

    0.07 MILES

    Motivation is required to climb the stairs to Porto Seguro's old town. Rewards include colorful historic buildings and sweeping views over the coastline…

  • Gonçalo Coelho's Marker Stone

    Gonçalo Coelho's Marker Stone

    0.08 MILES

    Marks the spot where the Portuguese explorer seized this stretch of coastline from native people in the early 16th century.

