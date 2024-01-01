Housed in the former Câmara Municipal (Town Council), the Museu de Porto Seguro contains exhibits on Brazil’s early settlement, with rooms dedicated to exploration and colonial life; even more interesting are the museum’s exhibits on indigenous life, including films covering important rites and celebrations.
Museu de Porto Seguro
Porto Seguro
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento
0.22 MILES
Down by the beach, just north of town, the Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento is a worthwhile stop. The park features a replica of the Portuguese ship…
0.07 MILES
Motivation is required to climb the stairs to Porto Seguro's old town. Rewards include colorful historic buildings and sweeping views over the coastline…
0.08 MILES
Marks the spot where the Portuguese explorer seized this stretch of coastline from native people in the early 16th century.
0.14 MILES
A simple church built by the Jesuits in the mid-16th century.
Nearby Porto Seguro attractions
0.07 MILES
Motivation is required to climb the stairs to Porto Seguro's old town. Rewards include colorful historic buildings and sweeping views over the coastline…
2. Gonçalo Coelho's Marker Stone
0.08 MILES
Marks the spot where the Portuguese explorer seized this stretch of coastline from native people in the early 16th century.
0.14 MILES
A simple church built by the Jesuits in the mid-16th century.
4. Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento
0.22 MILES
Down by the beach, just north of town, the Memorial da Epopéia do Descobrimento is a worthwhile stop. The park features a replica of the Portuguese ship…