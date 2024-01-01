Igreja de São Jorge

Bahia

The Igreja de São Jorge is the city’s oldest church, dating from 1556, and one of the oldest in Brazil in general. After years of neglect it is now under ongoing restoration. It houses a small sacred-art museum, but entrance hours may be sporadic during the restoration.

  • Casa de Jorge Amado

    Casa de Jorge Amado

    0.11 MILES

    The Casa de Jorge Amado, where the eponymous writer lived with his parents while working on his first novel, has been restored and turned into a lovely…

  • Catedral de São Sebastião

    Catedral de São Sebastião

    0.18 MILES

    The Catedral de São Sebastião is the city’s towering icon – construction began in 1931 – and is a unique, eclectic mix of architectural styles. For an…

