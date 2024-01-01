Here you'll find several fun exhibits on Sergipe's culture, including puppet art and the reconstruction of a formerly long-lost early 20th-century carousel that used to operate in the city. Few of the exhibits have English translations, but you may find an English-speaking guide working the day you visit.
Centro Cultural de Aracaju
Brazil
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.28 MILES
This museum is located in the former residence for the governor of Sergipe and has room after room of exhibits and well-preserved furniture and…
12.87 MILES
The Museu Histórico Sergipe is housed in the former Palácio do Governo. It has paintings from Carybé and other Northeastern artists, a room for…
10.85 MILES
Laranjeiras is considered to be the stronghold of Afro-Brazilian culture in Sergipe. This museum offers displays on sugar production, slave torture…
0.57 MILES
Creative exhibits detail the geology, culture and history of the state of Sergipe at this museum located in a historic building on the river. There are…
4.81 MILES
The Tamar Project’s small, interesting Oceanário has tanks with sea turtles, rays and eels as well as examples of specific local freshwater environments…
24.95 MILES
Bird enthusiasts will enjoy a visit to the Parque dos Falcões, a reserve located 45km from Aracaju. Many travel agencies in town offer day tours of the…
10.72 MILES
Built in 1897, this colonial house still has its original wood floors and walls bordered with hand-painted flowers. One room contains life-sized wooden…
0.07 MILES
At the colorful Mercado Municipal, locals sell and barter a wide range of goods; if you're passing through downtown around lunchtime, stop in for a casual…
Nearby Brazil attractions
0.07 MILES
At the colorful Mercado Municipal, locals sell and barter a wide range of goods; if you're passing through downtown around lunchtime, stop in for a casual…
2. Palácio Museu Olímpio Campos
0.28 MILES
This museum is located in the former residence for the governor of Sergipe and has room after room of exhibits and well-preserved furniture and…
0.57 MILES
Creative exhibits detail the geology, culture and history of the state of Sergipe at this museum located in a historic building on the river. There are…
4.81 MILES
The Tamar Project’s small, interesting Oceanário has tanks with sea turtles, rays and eels as well as examples of specific local freshwater environments…
10.72 MILES
Built in 1897, this colonial house still has its original wood floors and walls bordered with hand-painted flowers. One room contains life-sized wooden…
10.85 MILES
Laranjeiras is considered to be the stronghold of Afro-Brazilian culture in Sergipe. This museum offers displays on sugar production, slave torture…
12.87 MILES
The Museu Histórico Sergipe is housed in the former Palácio do Governo. It has paintings from Carybé and other Northeastern artists, a room for…
24.95 MILES
Bird enthusiasts will enjoy a visit to the Parque dos Falcões, a reserve located 45km from Aracaju. Many travel agencies in town offer day tours of the…