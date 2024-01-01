Centro Cultural de Aracaju

Brazil

Here you'll find several fun exhibits on Sergipe's culture, including puppet art and the reconstruction of a formerly long-lost early 20th-century carousel that used to operate in the city. Few of the exhibits have English translations, but you may find an English-speaking guide working the day you visit.

  • Palácio Museu Olímpio Campos

    Palácio Museu Olímpio Campos

    0.28 MILES

    This museum is located in the former residence for the governor of Sergipe and has room after room of exhibits and well-preserved furniture and…

  • Museu Histórico Sergipe

    Museu Histórico Sergipe

    12.87 MILES

    The Museu Histórico Sergipe is housed in the former Palácio do Governo. It has paintings from Carybé and other Northeastern artists, a room for…

  • Museu Afro-Brasileiro

    Museu Afro-Brasileiro

    10.85 MILES

    Laranjeiras is considered to be the stronghold of Afro-Brazilian culture in Sergipe. This museum offers displays on sugar production, slave torture…

  • Museu de Gente Sergipana

    Museu de Gente Sergipana

    0.57 MILES

    Creative exhibits detail the geology, culture and history of the state of Sergipe at this museum located in a historic building on the river. There are…

  • Oceanário

    Oceanário

    4.81 MILES

    The Tamar Project’s small, interesting Oceanário has tanks with sea turtles, rays and eels as well as examples of specific local freshwater environments…

  • Parque dos Falcões

    Parque dos Falcões

    24.95 MILES

    Bird enthusiasts will enjoy a visit to the Parque dos Falcões, a reserve located 45km from Aracaju. Many travel agencies in town offer day tours of the…

  • Museu de Arte Sacra

    Museu de Arte Sacra

    10.72 MILES

    Built in 1897, this colonial house still has its original wood floors and walls bordered with hand-painted flowers. One room contains life-sized wooden…

  • Mercado Municipal

    Mercado Municipal

    0.07 MILES

    At the colorful Mercado Municipal, locals sell and barter a wide range of goods; if you're passing through downtown around lunchtime, stop in for a casual…

