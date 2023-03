A tawny sandbar beach emerges on the far bank of the Rio Branco during low water, roughly December to April. Known as Praia Grande, it is indeed big and beachy, and makes for a pleasant afternoon visit. Its transitory existence means there is no shade – bring an umbrella or consider waiting until the afternoon. Porto do Babazinho runs a ferry service for R$5 round-trip, and can provide food and drinks. Be alert for stingrays. It's opposite Boa Vista.