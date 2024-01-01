Cathedral

The Amazon

The soaring concave facade and gleaming white paint make this modern church hard to miss, especially as it faces Boa Vista's main plaza.

  • Praia Grande

    Praia Grande

    2.51 MILES

    A tawny sandbar beach emerges on the far bank of the Rio Branco during low water, roughly December to April. Known as Praia Grande, it is indeed big and…

  • Igreja Matríz do Carmo

    Igreja Matríz do Carmo

    0.46 MILES

    This squat yellow church is one of the oldest structures in Boa Vista, beginning as a modest oratory in 1725, and renovated and expanded in 1917.

