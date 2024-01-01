The soaring concave facade and gleaming white paint make this modern church hard to miss, especially as it faces Boa Vista's main plaza.
2.51 MILES
A tawny sandbar beach emerges on the far bank of the Rio Branco during low water, roughly December to April. Known as Praia Grande, it is indeed big and…
0.46 MILES
This squat yellow church is one of the oldest structures in Boa Vista, beginning as a modest oratory in 1725, and renovated and expanded in 1917.
0.12 MILES
This monument is dedicated to Roraima's gold miners.
Nearby The Amazon attractions
