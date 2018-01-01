Welcome to Alter do Chão
Alter do Chão, 33km west of Santarém, is best known for its Ilha do Amor (Island of Love), a picturesque island ringed by a white sand beach directly in front of town. The island is especially striking when the water is low (August to December) and beach restaurants and cool calm water make it a great place to chill out. In high water, the island is much smaller and sometimes completely submerged.
But Alter do Chão is much more than a beach town. The lagoon it fronts (Lago Verde) is home to myriad animals and can be explored by canoe or stand-up paddle. It's also the departure point for terrific boat tours to nearby forest reserves and isolated communities, and boasts one of the best indigenous art stores in the Amazon region.
