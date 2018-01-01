Welcome to Alter do Chão

Alter do Chão, 33km west of Santarém, is best known for its Ilha do Amor (Island of Love), a picturesque island ringed by a white sand beach directly in front of town. The island is especially striking when the water is low (August to December) and beach restaurants and cool calm water make it a great place to chill out. In high water, the island is much smaller and sometimes completely submerged.

