Aquário do Pantanal

Originally slated for completion in 2014, this ambitious aquarium and research center was still in development in 2018. You will either find a hugely impressive freshwater aquarium, a mediocre finish-at-all-costs half-measure or a weed-choked building site.

The construction of the aquarium has been plagued with problems: it already costs several times more than the original estimate and 80 percent of its fish died during a cold snap because they couldn't be transferred from their holding tanks to the aquarium tanks, which should have been completed but weren't.