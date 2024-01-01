Cathedral

The Amazon

Rio Branco's main cathedral, built in 1959, has a single soaring bell tower and three long, spacious naves lined with 36 stained-glass windows.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mercado Velho

    Mercado Velho

    0.24 MILES

    Not only a great place for a meal or late-afternoon beer, Rio Branco’s refurbished riverside Mercado Velho is a favorite spot for city-sponsored cultural…

  • Museu da Borracha

    Museu da Borracha

    0.26 MILES

    The long-standing Rubber Museum is well worth a look for its fascinating history of rubber-tapping in Acre. The museum's three rooms have displays ranging…

  • Palacio Rio Branco

    Palacio Rio Branco

    0.09 MILES

    Acre’s first capitol building, the imposing Palacio Rio Branco, is now mostly a tourist attraction. A maze of interconnected rooms contain informative,…

  • Memorial dos Autonomistas

    Memorial dos Autonomistas

    0.07 MILES

    In its spiffy home on the main plaza, the Memorial dos Autonomistas has a permanent display on Acre’s battle for statehood, plus space for rotating art…

