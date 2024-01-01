Guajará-Mirim's main cathedral is oddly huge, with twin bell towers rising high above the stark flat street level. It's muscular rather than beautiful.
Cathedral
The Amazon
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Parque Nacional de Pacaás Novos
30 MILES
This rugged, 7648-sq-km national park includes Rondônia’s highest peak, Pico do Tracoá (1230m), and some spectacular waterfalls. Fauna includes rarely…
0.38 MILES
This sad little museum includes stuffed and pickled animals, random photographs and a handful of indigenous artifacts. Too bad they don't focus on the one…
Nearby The Amazon attractions
0.38 MILES
This sad little museum includes stuffed and pickled animals, random photographs and a handful of indigenous artifacts. Too bad they don't focus on the one…
2. Parque Nacional de Pacaás Novos
30 MILES
This rugged, 7648-sq-km national park includes Rondônia’s highest peak, Pico do Tracoá (1230m), and some spectacular waterfalls. Fauna includes rarely…