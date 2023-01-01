Parque Nacional de Pacaás Novos

This rugged, 7648-sq-km national park includes Rondônia’s highest peak, Pico do Tracoá (1230m), and some spectacular waterfalls. Fauna includes rarely seen jaguars, tapirs, giant anteaters, howler monkeys and rare blue macaws. The park lies inside an indigenous reserve, Terra Indígena Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau. IBAMA has plans to open the park to visitors, but as with other reserves in the state, the necessary studies have not been completed. Once again, check with IBAMA in Porto Velho for the latest.