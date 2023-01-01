Eight kilometers north of Tamandaré, fashionable and ultrarelaxed Praia dos Carneiros is one of Northeast Brazil's loveliest strands. It has wonderful calm, clear, shallow waters, fine sand shaded by coconut palms, and tidal pools formed by a rocky bar stretching across the wide mouth of the Rio Formoso. Unfortunately word of its appeal has spread and it now hosts busloads of package tours from Recife and Porto Galinhas during the day; after they leave it is wonderfully empty.

Unfortunately access to the beach is only via a few fairly expensive beach lodgings and restaurants. Any of the restaurants make a fine base for a day of swimming, snorkeling, snoozing and strolling.