Praia de Maracaípe

This lovely long beach just to the south of Porto de Galinhas is backed by swathes of coconut palms and has excellent surf – it sometimes hosts national competitions. It is far less busy than the main beach in Porto de Galinhas and is a pleasant place to get away from the crowds. On its southern edge, a river leads up into mangroves behind the town, where you'll find a nice bar among the trees, and there are tidal pools just offshore.

Local fishers run trips to the tidal pools at low tide leaving from the mangroves in the river at the end of the main road.