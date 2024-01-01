Dating to 1781, this church at the foot of town is adorned with frescoes and woodwork beautifully painted in shades of red, blue, white and pink.
Igreja do Bom Jesus do Matozinhos
Minas Gerais
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.4 MILES
Built by the army in 1835, this public market is a popular community gathering place on Friday evening, when vendors set up stalls selling typical mineiro…
28.28 MILES
Adorned with rich, golden carvings and a gilded organ made in Diamantina, this is the town’s most opulent church. Constructed between 1760 and 1765, its…
Igreja de NS do Rosário dos Pretos
28.21 MILES
Downhill from the center you'll find Diamantina's oldest church, built by black slaves in 1731. Don't miss the tree out front with a cross embedded in its…
28.46 MILES
Casa de Juscelino Kubitschek, childhood home of the former president, is full of historical memorabilia that reflects his simple upbringing as the…
0.5 MILES
Serro's most striking building in town is the graceful, single-steepled Capela de Santa Rita, straight uphill from the main square via a steep series of…
0.23 MILES
Just downhill from town, the Chácara do Barão do Serro is a lovely old mansion affording a glimpse of 19th-century baronial life in Serro.
28.71 MILES
Connected by a vivid-blue 2nd-story passageway (built to obscure nuns from public view during the building's 102-year stint as an orphanage and school),…
28.24 MILES
This fine colonial mansion was the home of diamond contractor João Fernandes de Oliveira and his longtime partner, the former slave Chica da Silva, whose…
Nearby Minas Gerais attractions
0.23 MILES
Just downhill from town, the Chácara do Barão do Serro is a lovely old mansion affording a glimpse of 19th-century baronial life in Serro.
0.5 MILES
Serro's most striking building in town is the graceful, single-steepled Capela de Santa Rita, straight uphill from the main square via a steep series of…
3. Igreja de NS do Rosário dos Pretos
28.21 MILES
Downhill from the center you'll find Diamantina's oldest church, built by black slaves in 1731. Don't miss the tree out front with a cross embedded in its…
28.24 MILES
This fine colonial mansion was the home of diamond contractor João Fernandes de Oliveira and his longtime partner, the former slave Chica da Silva, whose…
28.28 MILES
Adorned with rich, golden carvings and a gilded organ made in Diamantina, this is the town’s most opulent church. Constructed between 1760 and 1765, its…
28.38 MILES
Built in colonial style between 1930 and 1940 on the site of a much older church, Diamantina's cathedral dominates the historic center.
28.4 MILES
Between Praça JK and the cathedral is the house of Padre Rolim, one of the Inconfidentes. It’s now the Museu do Diamante, exhibiting religious art, old…
28.4 MILES
Built by the army in 1835, this public market is a popular community gathering place on Friday evening, when vendors set up stalls selling typical mineiro…